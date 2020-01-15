We’re barrelling towards an incredible couple of months for games in March and April, although few are bigger than the return of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. Capcom has just dropped an all new trailer Resident Evil 3 Remake designed to show off the titular monstrosity. Long before RE2 Remake he was the iconic unstoppable threat; a menacing pursuer who’ll stop at nothing to put Jill and Carlos six feet under.

Nemesis is a whole lot more deadly than Mr. X though, aided by an arsenal of deadly weaponry and healing capabilities which make killing him all but impossible. Knock him down and he’ll just get right back up, unrelenting in his pursuit of you across Raccoon City.

By and large, it sounds as if the Nemesis system implemented in Resident Evil 2 Remake got the nod of approval from fans and so, while Resident Evil 3 Nemesis may have lost its unique lustre somewhat, the stalking Nemesis is still a butt-clenching feature for survival horror fans.

To those who perhaps didn’t appreciate his inclusion, RE3 Remake could be a trickier prospect to recommend. He’s a constant threat and even more so in the mreake from the looks of things.

Resident Evil 3 Remake comes to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 3rd. The system requirements for RE3 are pretty much 100% identical to those for Resident Evil 2 so, if you could run that game, you can assuredly run this one. And if you haven’t played RE2? What are you doing, go and right that wrong now.