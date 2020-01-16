Disintegration, the debut title from Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto's new studio, V1 Interactive, is set to get a closed beta test at the end of this month. The Disintegration Technical Beta will be playable on PS4, Xbox One and PC over 28th and 29th January, and you can sign up here. If this one passed you by, Disintegration is a sci-fi shooter with an unmistakably Bungie aesthetic. There's a full single-player campaign plus PvP multiplayer. The twist, as it were, is you play a Gravcycle pilot who can utilise RTS elements to order a crew around on the ground while raining death from the air.

In addition to the beta test announcement, V1 and Private Division also revealed the recommended specs for Disintegration. We've also taken a stab at predicted minimum specs based on our available data, although these could obviously be very different at launch.

Disintegration Minimum System Requirements (Predicted)

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3 GHz or AMD FX-8320 3.5 GHz

Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3 GHz or AMD FX-8320 3.5 GHz RAM: 8 GB System Memory

8 GB System Memory GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory

2 GB Video Memory GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R9 270X

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R9 270X DX: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 HDD: 50 GB available space

Disintegration Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2 GHz

Intel Core i7-6700K 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2 GHz RAM: 8 GB System Memory

8 GB System Memory GPU RAM: 4 GB Video Memory

4 GB Video Memory GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB DX: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 HDD: 50 GB available space

As far as recommended specs go, these are very reasonable indeed for Disintegration. There do appear to be some intense destruction effects at play in Disintegration, along with large-scale battles, so this could prove particularly demanding on CPUs. This is probably why we see the specs so heavily weighted toward processor performance.

Meanwhile, the recommended graphics cards for Disintegration are the rather middling GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon RX 480, depending on whether you're Team Nvidia or Team AMD. Both of these GPUs are getting on for five or six years old now and yet they're still managing to hit the recommended spec 1080p GPUs in a 2020 title.

The CPU and GPU will need to be backed up by at least 8GB system RAM.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Disintegration System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Disintegration GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Disintegration Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.