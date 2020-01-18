TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2 has been announced. It managed to give us the slip last December but developer KT Racing has this week revealed it's partnered with top notch riders to bring us the most realistic sim of the iconic Isle of Man race.

The TT is the most famous motorcycle race in the world: with a 61km course and over 260 bends it's the most iconic circuit for riders.

Ride on the Edge 2 is the sequel to 2018's TT Isle of Man. The newest edition boasts updated and rebuilt physics to create ultra-realistic racing behaviour. The gyroscopic effect is now completely integrated to provide even more precise steering along with a speed wobble effect to warn riders of a potential fall. The brake and shock absorbers have also been redesigned, responding to all bumps in the road to simulate a riding experience allegedly very close to what a real motorcycle feels like.

In order to provide players with the best simulation possible, the developers KT Racing partnered with two riders: one of the best up-and-coming riders Davey Todd (the ambassador and face of the game) and the fastest French rider on the circuit Julien Toniutti. Both of them shared their experiences and impressions with the developers to optimise all aspects of the riding physics and create a strikingly realistic simulation.

"Competing in the TT is the ultimate dream of any rider. In TT Isle Of Man - Ride on The Edge 2, the aim is to reproduce the sensation of speed and adrenalin, as well as the concentration and control required for any Tourist Trophy rider, while the player sits comfortably in their chair, risk free," said Toniutti.

Davey Todd is a 23-year-old English rider. In order to perfect his knowledge of the famous circuit, Todd practised on his brother's console for two months in 2018 before his very first race at the Isle of Man TT. Because of this he was ranked 2nd in the game's worldwide leaderboards and became the second fastest newcomer of all time at the official race. In 2019 he returned for his second appearance and finished in the top 8 in all categories and came 6th in the senior race.

Julien Toniutti has taken part in the Isle of Man TT three times. He achieved the all time fastest lap for a French rider in 2018 and was awarded the Fastest French Road Racing Rider at the Paris Motorcycle show.

In our review of the original TT Isle of Man- Ride on the Edge, we said that the multiplayer was a little sparse and underwhelming and that it had a severe lack of replayability. For avid racing fans this may be enough, and TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2 seems to be the most definitive version of the iconic race.

TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2 will provide players with brand new physics and a new career mode. The release date is currently set for March 2020 on PC and 'consoles'.