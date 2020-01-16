Wipe away those cobwebs, the world of gaming is creaking into life for this new decade. Dragon Ball Z Kakarot kicks off the year in (hopefully) fine style. Will it be Super Saiyan or Power Level 1? Whatever the case, DBZ are probably going to want to ensure their rig’s aren’t left wanting when Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot launches tomorrow.

On that front, AMD has pushed out Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.2 GPU driver with official support and last minute optimisations for DBZ: Kakarot.

In addition to that, the Radeon Adrenalin 20.1.2 driver also adds support for the Vulkan 1.2 specification announced yesterday. As of this driver update, AMD GPUs will be conformant with the Vulkan 1.2 spec, meaning potentially enhanced performance in games which utilise the Vulkan graphics API.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.2 Fixed Issues

Some UE4 based titles such as KovaaK 2.0: The Meta, Tetris Effect and Snooker 19 may fail to launch with Adrenalin 2020 edition software.

Some single display Radeon RX 5700 series graphics product system configurations may experience intermittent reboots when the system is left idle on desktop.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.2 Known Issues

Radeon Anti-Lag enable and disable beep notifications may be played in error when individually pressing keys assigned to the hotkey.

The Radeon Software Overlay hotkey notification may sometimes be displayed during video playback in web browsers or launching some video player applications.

Integer Scaling option is not showing up or available on some Windows®7 system configurations.

Factory Reset install may keep previously configured Radeon Software game profiles. This can cause mismatch between global graphics settings and per profile settings.

Text overflow in some UI boxes or toast messages may be experienced in some language localizations.

Radeon Software may open with an inconsistent size or may not keep its previously set size when opened.

Some Vulkan gaming applications may crash when performing a task switch with Radeon Image Sharpening enabled.

Integer Scaling may cause some video content to show flicker when the display resolution is set to less than native resolution.

Some Radeon RX 5700 series graphics users may intermittently experience a black screen while gaming or on desktop. A potential temporary workaround is disabling hardware acceleration in applications running in the background such as web browsers or Discord.

A limited number of games such as Nioh, Dead or Alive 6, Dragon Quest Builders 2 and Atelier Ryza may crash or fail to launch.

As always, the latest AMD driver can be auto-updated through your current Adrenalin installation or grabbed directly from AMD's website.