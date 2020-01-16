CD Projekt RED has announced a hefty delay for Cyberpunk 2077.

The eagerly anticipated sci-fi action RPG was originally scheduled to launch on April 16th. It's now been pushed back to a revised launch date of September 17th, 2020.

CDPR shared a a statement with fans in which they acknowledge that the sheer scale and complexity of the undertaking that is CP2077 has meant a delay was necessary to apply polish. The Polish studio intends to take the time needed to make Cyberpunk 2077 its "crowning achievement". Take that, Geralt.

"We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there's still work to be done. Night City is massive - full of stories, content and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing," wrote Marcin Iwinski (Co-Founder) and Adam Badowski (Head of Studio) in a joint statement.

"We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect."

I guess this answers our Up For Debate once and for all...

Cyberpunk 2077 will now launch on September 17th, 2020, for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.