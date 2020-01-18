The frankly relentless pace of content updates for The Elder Scrolls Online is quite the sight to behold. As Zenimax looks to map the entirety of Tamriel, the next region in the firing line is none other than Skyrim, albeit set 1000 years before we ever see foot in this hallowed land.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor is set to be the fourth major expansion for TESO, kicking off a year of Skyrim-themed content which all falls under the ‘Dark Heart of Skyrim’ umbrella. It all starts in March with the arrival of Harrowstorm, a dungeon DLC pack which will have players exploring a supernatural storm in Icereach before diving beneath the sands of Bangkorai during Unhallowed Grave.

All of this is basically setting the scene for the arrival of the Greymoor Chapter expansion in May/June (PC/Console). It introduces a giant new zone in Western Skyrim to explore, as well as a story centred on a deadly Vampire Lord who’s attempting to enslave all of Tamriel. Based on the previous DLC we can expect The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor to be a chunky slice of content, fleshed out with two further Dark Heart of Skyrim DLC packs in August and November 2020.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor comes to PC on May 18th and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 2nd. There’s also a Google Stadia release to follow, although further details have yet to be announced.