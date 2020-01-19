We hate an announcement of an announcement as much as the next person but when Baldurs Gate 3 is involved, we’re prepared to make an exception.

The official Baldur’s Gate III Twitter account has just flared into life with a new teaser trailer and promised us “Something’s Brewing”.

In the brief new trailer from Divinity: Original Sin developer Larian Studios, they promise “there’ve been many developments since last you were in Baldur’s Gate my friend. It’s time you return.”

We then get treated to some brief behind-the-scenes snippets of motion capture, soundtrack recording and whatnot, before being told we can expect to see more of Baldur’s Gate 3 on February 27th, 2020.

To be honest, we’ll absolutely take what we can get at this point. Larian and the BG license are an absolute dream team but the reveal last year really didn’t give much away at all. Something, anything, in-game, would be much appreciated, so fingers crossed February 27th delivers the goods.