Sony Interactive Entertainment and The Last Of Us: Part II developer Naughy Dog are hiring for a graphics programmer familiar with PC programming experience and knowledge of the Nvidia CUDA GPU architecture.

The applicant in question should have experience with both DirectX 12 and Vulkan, as well as mastery of developing for both console and PC. A PS4 or PS5 developer would only strictly need to be familiar with AMD graphics hardware, while a PC version of any game from Naughty Dog would typically be a non concern.



Naughty Dog is a Sony owned studio which hasn’t released a single PC game since 1989, some 31 years ago.Naturally, this has set the rumour mill ablaze with the idea that The Last of Us Part 2 could be coming to PC.

A year ago, the very nature of this would’ve seen preposterous in the extreme. Times change, however, and Sony showed with Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls that it is willing to make exceptions. Then, last week, a very credible report surfaced claiming Horizon: Zero Dawn will be coming to PC, as well as the potential for Dreams to come to PC too. Change is afoot at Sony and this next generation of consoles could be very interesting indeed.

Of course, the counterpoint is this could just be a boilerplate job listing which has gained increased significance purely because of the recent rumours. Whatever the situation, we wouldn’t expect to see The Last of Us 2 on PC any time soon. Naughty Dog’s only just hiring and despite Sony’s newfound direction, we’d be very surprised if the PlayStation 5/PS4 exclusive games didn’t enjoy at least a year of exclusivity before coming to PC.

Still, definitely something to keep an eye on and potentially welcome news for PC gamers who are a little fed up with having to fork out for a console just to play Sony’s critically acclaimed exclusives.

