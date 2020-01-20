I don’t know if you’ve noticed but it’s delay season and Techland’s Dying Light 2 is next on the chopping block. Dying Light 2 was recently voted your Most Anticipated Game of the Year 2020 at the Global Game Awards, but sadly we're going to have to wait a little while longer.

Originally pencilled in for a Spring 2020 launch, Techland has now pushed Dying Light 2 back to an undisclosed date.

“It was a busy year for us as we continued working on our biggest project to date. We know you are awaiting the game eagerly, and we want to deliver exactly what we promised,” wrote Pawel Marchewka, Techland CEO.

“We were initially aiming for a Spring 2020 release with Dying Light 2, but unfortunately we need more development time to fulfil our vision. We will have more details to share in the coming months, and will get back to you as soon as we have more information. We apologise for this unwelcome news. Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans.

“Please stay tuned, and thank you to our fans around the world for your continued support, patience, and understanding.”

I think most people probably kind of assumed that Dying Light 2 was going to struggle to hit that Spring 2020 launch. That would make its launch only a handful of months away and we’ve had radio silence as of late.

With no new release date to share with us just yet it would Techland is going for the it’s done when it’s done approach. Fingers crossed we don’t have to wait too long for GD’s most anticipated game of 2020.