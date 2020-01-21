Some more footage has emerged from Godfall, the first ever PlayStation 5 game to be announced. Revealed during The Game Awards, this time we get our first look at actual gameplay.

It’s a tiny look, mind, coming at just six seconds long, but it’s our first of PS5 gameplay so we’ll take what we can get. The footage itself has leaked from an internal trailer and was originally made in early 2019.

Godfall is a third-person fantasy looter-slash focused on melee combat which is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC (via the Epic Games Store). It’s under development at Counterplay Games, a 75-person studio which worked on F2P collectible card game Duelyst, as well several staff members who previously helped with Destiny 2. They’ve dubbed it a looter-slasher, which may well be the most heinous pair of words we’ve heard together since British and Exit. Seriously, looter-slasher. It’s an effort to even read it let alone say it.

Visually, what’s on offer here looks pretty impressive when we consider this is a studio which has effectively only released a fairly rudimentary card battling game in its short history. Lighting is arguably the strong point, showcasing eye-catching particle effects and realistic reflections on water surfaces.

And, in case you missed, here is that original reveal trailer for Godfall.

No doubt we’ll hear more about Godfall during the PlayStation 5 reveal event which is expected to take place in February.