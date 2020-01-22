Cult turn-based strategy game Panzer Corps is set to get a sequel almost a decade later. Panzer Corps 2 presents a huge visual jump for the tactical franchise, built in Unreal Engine 4 and offering what developer Flashback Games claims is a “whole new level” refinement and depth.

Publisher Slitherine has now announced Panzer Corps 2 will be coming to PC on March 19th worldwide. The sequel to the million-selling Panzer Corps will feature over 1000 unique unit types, more than 61 scenarios across the single-player campaign, a random map generator, Alt History scenarios, and support for all sorts of competitive and co-op multiplayer.

The previous game looks dated, to say the least, and Panzer Corps 2 reimagines the hex-based tactics in full 3D with more than 500 “hyper-detailed” 3D models, full animations and a more intuitive interface. To be honest, it looks like the sort of game you could accidentally spent a fearsome quantity of time with, and perhaps a worthy competitor to Hearts of Iron IV’s throne.

Panzer Corps 2 launches a blitzkrieg on PC from March 19th, 2020.