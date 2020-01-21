It comes with a heavy heart that we have to report this: No, Valve is not working on Left 4 Dead 3, despite what you may think. Or at least, that’s the official line Valve's telling us.

In a statement to IGN, Valve attempted to dispel any confusion surrounding the announcement of Left 4 Dead 3, or lack thereof. It all began when HTC China president Alvin Wang Graylin hosted a talk about the future of VR and said Left 4 Dead 3 was set to “drive consumer and AAA studio interest” in VR.

“We’ve seen rumours to this effect for the last couple of months… “We did briefly explore some Left 4 Dead next gen opportunities a few years ago. But we are absolutely not working on anything L4D related now, and haven’t for years.

“It’s clear some people are having fun creating misinformation to spin up the community and other outlets. Unfortunately, for now a new L4D game is not something we’re working on.”

Following the announcement of Half-Life: Alyx, a VR first-person shooter based on the beloved Half-Life universe, the internet once again became a flurry of leaks, rumours and supposed announcements for Left 4 Dead 3, or a similar VR game based in the Left 4 Dead universe

It all began when HTC China president Alvin Wang Graylin hosted a talk about the future of VR and said Left 4 Dead 3 was set to “drive consumer and AAA studio interest” in VR.

A few slides from my talk tonight... pic.twitter.com/bHegijjZW1 — Alvin Wang Graylin (汪丛青) (@AGraylin) January 17, 2020

One such rumour came courtesy of the (usually reliable) Valve News Network, who reported that Left 4 Dead 3 was as good as confirmed and would be an upcoming announcement for the company.

It may have been their previous explorations into next gen zombie shooters that got people excited and confused, but Valve has now categorically stated there is no upcoming Left 4 Dead game. History tells us not to blindly believe every word that comes out a publisher’s mouth, though. If such a thing as L4D3 were to exist, you can be sure Valve wouldn’t confirm as much until it's good and ready to.

With Half Life: Alyx set to be released on PC in March of this year, we’re still excited to see what new things are to come from Valve.

Source