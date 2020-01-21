Intel is set to slash the prices on its CPUs later this year in an attempt to maintain market dominance over AMD, whose Zen 3 processors are rumoured to be launching in mid or late 2020.

In an effort to combat the looming threat of AMD’s menacing resurgence, Intel is rumoured to be dropping the prices on its processors in the second half of 2020, according to the ever reliable Taiwanese techsperts DigiTimes. Intel has already cut the price of its L-Series Cascade Lake Xeon chips, and is set to reduce the prices on many more products throughout the year.

This comes after AMD made huge strides into the CPU market share in 2019 - beginning the year with a 23% hold on the market and ending the year at 32%, thanks in no small part to the success of its Ryzen 3000 range of 7nm processors. Team Red is offering aggressive price to performance across its entire family on CPUs, as demonstrated by AMD Ryzen processors taking pride of place in both our Ultimate $800 1080p Gaming PC Build and the Ultimate Gaming PC For Less Than $1200.

This basically leaves Intel with little choice but to eat into its profit margins with a price drop. Cascade Lake Xeon was just the start, and it’s expected the range of consumer processors will be next in line for reduced prices. Will this be in time for the arrival of Comet Lake-S CPUs which could arrive as soon as April? We’ll have to wait and see.

It’s not just Intel that are feeling the pressure, Nvidia has also reacted to AMD’s successful year by reducing the price of the GeForce RTX 2060, released last year, in an attempt to match the competitive prices of AMD.

AMD certainly seem to be applying the right pressure on Intel, and it’s not hard to see why - AMD is known for offering affordable and reliable CPUs, and with its next processor architecture, Zen 3, its place in the CPU market is only set to improve.