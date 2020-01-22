News of a second-generation PlayStation VR headset potentially releasing in 2020 has come from an unlikely source. Educational VR company, VR Education Holdings, has released its trading update for 2019 and made some fairly interesting predictions for VR in 2020, including specific mention of a PSVR successor.

It’s already been confirmed PSVR will be compatible with the PlayStation 5, due for release later this year, but there’s still speculation a new VR headset could be released by Sony in time for the next generation - and VR Education Holdings seem excited for what Sony has to offer.

They stated, “2020 will see Sony release the PlayStation 5 and a new version of the PlayStation VR headset, which will further expand the high-end VR user base; the Group intended to support this device with its current suite of showcase software”

While not definitive proof of a new VR headset, this does show that Sony are going to be updating its VR software to match up with the PS5 - an exciting move which shows Sony are going to continue to invest in VR technology.

VR is very much still in its early phase, but with the next generation of console and increased advancements in VR technology, VR Education Holdings are confident demand for VR will increase in 2020.

CEO of VR Education, David Whelan said, “With VR adoption becoming more mainstream through the wider availability of new standalone VR devices, along with improvements that 5G deployment will bring, we are confident that 2020 will see an increase in demand for immersive experiences”

The company, who were behind educational games Titanic VR and Apollo 11 VR, had a successful 2019, reporting an increase in revenue of 42% on the prior year, but still falling behind market expectations.

The report highlighted the shortage of Facebook’s Oculus Quest VR headset may have played a role in the year’s shortfall

“The importance of quality standalone VR devices for wider adoption cannot be understated with the Oculus Quest VR headset...being sold as quickly as they are manufactured leading to worldwide shortages since its release.

“With all the stock of Oculus Quest being sold to retails customers, Facebook have pushed back their Oculus for business initiative until [late 2020] while they build up stock.”