The GeForce Turing family of desktop graphics processors has already received the ‘Super’ treatment, but there is now more concrete evidence that gaming notebooks are to receive the same Super overhaul, and it might be sooner than you think.

An entry from Geekbench today has shown Nvidia’s discrete GeForce RTX 2080 Super w/ Max-Q Design running alongside an Intel I9-10980HK CPU, which are to be included in the new 10th Gen Comet Lake-H series as announced at CES 2020.

This brings validation to the leak uncovered by NotebookCheck late last year, which showed future Super variants Nvidia were toying with, which include:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Mobile (N18E-G3R)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Mobile (N18E-G2R)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER Mobile (N18E-G1R)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER Mobile (N18P-G62)

With tough competition from AMD, this reveal is looking promising for Intel. The fast and competitive Ryzen 4000 Renoir based laptops are only fitted with RTX 2060, and so Intel offering up to RTX 2080 is a move that will certainly excite some hardware enthusiasts.

Given the preview we were given at CES this year, and the myriad of leaks there have been, the release date is a little tricky to pin down - rumoured to be releasing around April, we’ll be keeping a keen eye on how these notebooks are shaping up .