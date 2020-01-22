Everyone’s favourite invincible, bald headed super hero is finally getting his own fighting game, and the good news is, the system requirements have been released too. One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is going to be 3v3 fighting based in the aforementioned One Punch Man universe.

After its successful closed beta at the end of last year, One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is set for release on February 27th on PS4, Xbox One and PC - Fancy playing it yourself? If you’re going to be playing the PC version, it’s worth taking a look at the recommended specs below.

One Punch Man Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-2550 / AMD FX-8300

Intel Core i5-2550 / AMD FX-8300 RAM: 8 GB System Memory

8 GB System Memory GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 570 / Radeon HD 6970

Nvidia GeForce GTX 570 / Radeon HD 6970 DX: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 HDD: 8 GB available space

One Punch Man Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-7400 / AMD FX-8320

Intel Core i5-7400 / AMD FX-8320 RAM: 8 GB System Memory

8 GB System Memory GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 / Radeon RX 560 2GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 / Radeon RX 560 2GB DX: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 HDD: 8 GB available space

So looking at those system requirements for 1 Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows, there isnt much there that a 5+ year old PC cant run. Add in a Radeon RX 560 2GB graphics card or a GTX 680 to your PC along with Intel's Core i5-7400 3.0GHz or AMD's FX-8320 processor and you will be reaching the recommended specs to play One Punch on high graphics setting and 1080p resolution. 8GB RAM will also be needed in the gaming system to achieve the One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows rec specs and then 60FPS.

Alongside these requirements, Bandai Namco also treated us to a flashy anime-style opening cinematic, which is sure to excite some One Punch Man fans