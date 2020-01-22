With the release of Half-Life: Alyx growing ever closer, Valve has announced that the full Half-Life collection will be free-to-play until the new title launches.

Announced on Twitter following a pre-emptive notification via Steam, Valve has revealed the free-to-play offer extends not only to the core Half-Life titles, but also the accompanying expansions and episodes - including Team Fortress Classic .

In their statement, Valve said: “The Half-Life: Alyx team believes that the best way to enjoy the new game is to play through the old ones, especially Half-Life 2 and the episodes, so we want to make that as easy as possible”



The full collection will be free-to-play, not free-to-own, up until Half Life: Alyx is released, which has an expected release date of March 2020 - giving you plenty of time to familiarise yourself with the Half Life universe.