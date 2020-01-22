Footage of the upcoming Playstation 5 game Godfall has been doing the rounds on the internet recently, and we now have further clarification to what was actually featured in the small clip.

In a tweet sent last night, Godfall developer Counterplay Games confirmed that the footage that was leaked actually comes from PC footage which was recorded over a year ago for internal purposes.

Not disheartened by the leak, the studio took pride in the excitement and buzz generated from the false footage, Gearbox co-founder Randy Pitchford, shared his excitement which echoed much of what Counterplay said themselves.

He tweeted, “I’m pumped by the reactions and I cannot wait for you see how far the game has come and how awesome this game looks and plays on Playstation 5”

Godfall is a third-person fantasy RPG set for release on PS5 and Epic Store later this year, and with minimal information available to us so far, this is a game we’ll be keeping a keen eye on.