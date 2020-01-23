Much to the disappointment of Dying Light fans, the highly anticipated sequel has been delayed...indefinitely

In a statement released on Twitter, Techland announced that while they were aiming for a Spring 2020 release, more development time is needed to “deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards”

They said: “It was a busy year for us as we continued working on our biggest project to date...We will have more details to share in the coming months, and will get back to you as soon as we have more information”

Techland didn’t include a revised release date in their statement, meaning fans will have to hold out for an indefinite period of time to delve back into their favourite parkour, zombie survival game.

For now, all we can do is wait and hope Techland provides us with a little more information in the coming months - if you’re still excited for Dying Light 2, it might be worth following the Dying Light official Twitter account, as this will likely be the first port of call for information regarding future estimated release dates.