The RX 5600 XT released a couple of days ago to the public, on 21st Jan and it seemed that the RX 5600 XT Sapphire Pulse 6GB got to the shelves before it had received its bios tweaks, the ones that would improve its clock speeds over the reference RX 5600 XT. The new BIOS update will see a clock speed increase of 55MHz on the game clock and 120MHz on the boost clock, when in performance mode.

If you want to apply the update yourself: we’ve compiled the steps necessary into a handy guide.

Please note that the new update will only work on graphics cards with one of the following part number: 299-4E411-002SA | 299-5E411-002SA | 299-4E411-002FC

So if you are tech savvy enough to fancy twiddling with your graphics card bios to apply this improvement then lets take a look.

First things first: you’ll need to update the silent mode before you update the Performance mode. Failure to follow these steps provided or attempting to update any other board part numbers than the ones listed above will result in a pretty hefty error: like, not working and stuff. So be warned!

Getting the update:

Check that your card is the right model that supports the new update. Visit the official page here Expand the New V BIOS Update section and click to download the latest update. Extract the file to another folder.

To update the Silent Mode BIOS:

Shut down your PC Toggle the BIOS switch on your graphics card to the left-hand side. Start up your PC and navigate to that folder you extracted before. In the BIOS_update folder double-click the BIOS_update_SW_left.bat file. A window will open and close rapidly. Restart/Shut down your PC.

To update the Performance Mode BIOS

Shut down your PC. Toggle the BIOS switch on your graphics card to the right-hand side. Start up your PC and navigate to that folder you extracted before. In the BIOS_update folder double-click the BIOS_update_SW_right.bat file. A window will open and close rapidly. Restart your PC.

And there you go! Now you’ll have faster clocking speeds with your Sapphire Pulse RX 5600 XT 6Gb graphics card. How did you guys get on? Let us know if this worked for you and if you’re now experiencing higher clock speeds.

On a side note, is this to be expected now? Sapphire assures us that this won’t be the case, but with the market compelling companies to always come out with new hardware at decent prices compared to their competitors, is this really the last we’ll see of a situation like this?