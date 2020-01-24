In the wake of recent game delays many fans of Valve’s newest addition to their cult franchise Half-Life: Alyx are a little hesitant towards the ambiguous ‘Coming March 2020’ release date. Considering that it’s nearly the end of January already, it’s a little worrying that the exact date is still unspecified. Many think it will be pushed back, much like how Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel's Avengers or the Final Fantasy VII Remake release dates were delayed.

However, Valve has responded to the comments in the recent AMA on Reddit, saying the game is basically finished aside from “some tweaks to the absolute final scene, the game is done. Lots of us at Valve, as well as playtesters, have played through the entire game multiple times."

Valve has said the focus right is "primarily polishing and fixing bugs, which is where we'd hope to be at this point in the development cycle. We're confident we'll hit our intended release.”

Phew, we can all breathe a sigh of relief, I guess. It doesn’t seem like the game will be delayed, but when exactly the actual date is supposed to be announced is a different question entirely. However Valve has recently transitioned into being more open with its community which “prompted much of the recent work we’ve done on social media and other venues like the new HL:A site. It was a great opportunity to widen our outreach as Valve more broadly," they stated.

"We didn't talk about Half-Life for a long time because we weren't actively working on a Half-Life game. Once Half-Life: Alyx became a reality internally, it was already clear to us that this was something we wanted to involve the community in". They then go on to say: "We're going to be doing more of this in the next few weeks as we prepare to launch it!"

Aside from that we also got some more information about what the actual gameplay will be like, though no major story points were discussed. It seems as if players will be focusing a lot on their hands to do stuff (just like real life!) as they shoot with one hand while manipulating the environment with another using ‘gravity gloves’ at their disposal.

Inventory management and weapon selection has also been streamlined to prevent players from sifting through menus and instead keep them focused on environmental situations. A quick select for your weapons will be handled on the main hand whilst ammo is reloaded through an over-the-shoulder system (anybody else getting old arcade shooter vibes?).

It sounds like we’ll be hearing a lot more from Valve in the weeks leading up to the release of Half-Life: Alyx. They seem to have already started the buzz by releasing all the Half-Life games for free up until the launch of the new game.

Are you guys excited for Half-Life: Alyx? And is Valve’s new approach to transparency a good thing? Let us know!