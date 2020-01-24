A new announcement has been released by Ninja Theory, of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice fame, regarding a brand new experimental title that they are working on called Project: Mara that promises to explore “new ways of storytelling”. The new title seems to be based around mental health again providing players with a “real world and grounded representation of mental terror”, exact details of what this means have not been released yet, but expect more details to come as the development carries on.

What’s interesting to note here is how heavily NT is leaning towards providing players with an accurate representation of these mental issues, as Ninja Theory also stated that the game is “based on real lived experience accounts and in-depth research, our aim is to recreate the horrors of the mind as accurately and realistically as possible.”

As it's an experimental piece it is unclear if it'll be a full game or one on the shorter side. Hellblade was a short game that was priced fairly, and this new project will apparently take place in a single location with only one character, so right now we can only speculate as to the length of the game. Another thing to note is whether the title will change as ‘Project: Mara’ would appear to be a placeholder.

Rather boldly Ninja Theory also stated that “Project: Mara will be an experimental title and a showcase of what could become a new storytelling medium.” What that new storytelling medium is would be anyone’s guess right now.

There’s already a teaser that was released alongside a new Developer’s Diary series focusing on Ninja theory’s upcoming games including Bleeding Edge, The Insight Project and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, check them out below:

The teaser certainly looks spooky with some seriously impressive photo realistic environments. In fact, they're so realistic that I can't tell whether this is rendered in-engine or if Ninja Theory has just filmed its impressive office entrance. Genuinely, I'm really not sure.

No minimum requirements have been released yet but we can expect a pretty beefy rig will be necessary to meet the recommended specs. As for platforms, these have yet to be announced. Considering Microsoft's acquisition of Ninja Theory in 2018 though, we'd imagine Project Mara will be exclusive to Xbox and PC.

What do you think of the new teaser? Has it captured your interest? Let us know!