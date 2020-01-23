The recent revival of Dungeons & Dragons has brought about a new surge in tabletop gaming. Rightfully so as TTRPG’s are the og video games. No other video game to this day even comes close to the wide appeal and endless opportunities that come from true fantasy freedom. So with no surprise we have a new Tabletop RPG coming to us by way of Modiphius - creators of the famous Star Trek and Conan RPGs - based on none other than: Dishonored.

What? Yeah you heard right, the Dishonored franchise is getting it’s very own Tabletop RPG. A pretty surprising adaptation considering Dishonored was quite light on the RPG spectrum, using general mechanics from other RPGs whilst maintaining a linear mission structure. The world was pretty well established however, and it seems that Modiphius is focusing on that to create it’s own game.

Along with the co-creative director of Dishonored, Harvey Smith, Modiphius has also hired a bunch of artists and writers who themselves have worked closely on development of Arkane Studios’ games before, ensuring fans will be satisfied with the quality.

The game is also using an adapted version of the 2d20 system, seen previously in Conan and Star Trek with Nathan Dowdell at the helm. It will explore in more detail the nature of the void and chaos mechanics under the new Momentum System.

Included within the hardcover book will be an explanation of the game’s new system and “everything players will need to jump straight into the streets of Dunwall, with a comprehensive guide to storytelling in the isles and a series of adventures that will take them on a journey of drama, intrigue, deception and occultism.” Along with this there will be custom dice, cards and many other accessories.

Sounds exciting! Personally I can’t wait to jump in, murder a few people, eat some rats and blink my way out. But if you don’t want to play as an assassin, luckily there are plenty of other characters you can choose from.

The Full contents of the 300-page book are (taken straight from the webpage):

An introduction to the Empire of the Isles, and an in-depth look at its history, its people and the struggles they face.

A step-by-step guide to play the role of the Protagonists: from grim assassins and rugged criminals, to intrepid explorers and stoic crown loyalists.

A host of antagonists and a myriad different storyhooks to inspire you, from the harsh, cold lands of Tyvia to sunny Karnaca.

Insight on the strange nature of the Void, as well as rules to harness the its reality-bending powers.

"The Oil Trail", a mini-campaign in four acts that serves as a perfect introduction to the City of Dunwall.

A streamlined narrative edition of the Modiphius 2d20 game system.

What do you think of the new Tabletop RPG? Is your heart no longer in Dishonored? Or has this recent news gotten you excited to delve back into it’s world?