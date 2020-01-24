With the recent news of Cyberpunk 2077’s release date being pushed back, many have been speculating on the reason behind the delay. While we do have an official statement from CD Projekt Red themselves, the timing is a little suspicious considering the next-gen consoles are just around the corner. Rumors are circulating that it might be because the early versions of current-gen consoles are not up-to-scratch, specifically the original Xbox One.

The news comes from Polish film director Borys Niespielak, who on a recent podcast claimed Cyberpunk’s performance is lacking on the consoles due to its limited hardware capabilities. CP 2077 was developed initially with current-gen consoles in mind, so it’s interesting if this is truly the case. None of this has been officially confirmed however, but with everything revealed so far behind CD Projekt Red’s new game, it’s not hard to believe that some of the consoles would be lacking the appropriate power.

Real-time AI, vast and detailed cityscapes with dynamic weather and a huge world filled with intricately woven stories coupled with a main campaign full of impactful choices is a lot of work on for a geriatric console. Apparently CD Projekt Red had a deadline for Microsoft to get the game running well on their consoles by January 2020, which if not successful would require the game to be delayed, as we saw last week.

Not only that, but the main story of the game has been rumoured to only have been completed 3 months ago, leaving the quest design team to work on the side quests. If this is also true then the delay would allow them more time to craft these stories before the new release date.

I’m just glad I won’t have to rush through the Resident Evil 3 Remake in time for Cyberpunk 2077, as much as I', heartbroken I'll have to wait even longer for CD Projekt Red’s next big game.

How do you feel about this news Choombas? Is it fair PC players are affected by this too?