There have always been question marks over the effect Epic Games Store exclusivity deals have on game sales but now we’ve got what’s probably our biggest clue yet. Market analyst Superdata has claimed Red Dead Redemption 2’s Steam launch comfortably surpassed the digital sales through the Epic Store a month earlier.

According to their data, 406,000 combined copies of Red Dead Redemption 2 were sold across both the Epic Games Store and the Rockstar Launcher in November. This figure was more than doubled in December for the Steam launch, where RDR2 cruised past a million lifetime sales.

This feat is particularly impressive when we consider the wide-ranging problems Red Dead 2 had on PC at launch. It took me almost three weeks to even be able to run the game, while there were reports of crashes, poor performance and game breaking bugs. Despite all that, well over a half a million PC gamers abstained from the Epic Games Store and waited to that Steam release.

A big part of this was probably largely down to the one-month exclusivity being advertised well before Red Dead Redemption 2’s PC launch. PC fans knew they’d only have to wait 30 days to get in on their preferred storefront.

What’s unavoidable in all of this though is these figures aren’t particularly impressive, especially when taken in context of a typical Rockstar release. Red Dead Redemption 2 sold more than 17 million copies within two weeks on PS4 and Xbox One combined, speaking to a wider malaise from PC gamers who perhaps weren’t so fussed about the game a year later. Different strokes for different folks is the old adage, and Rockstar probably has to work a little harder to please PC gamers who have access to an unimaginably large library of titles.

Did you wait for the Steam release of Red Dead Redemption 2? Were the Epic Store sales figures about what you expected? And why do you think there was significantly less interest in RDR2 on PC? Let us know!