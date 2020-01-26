BioWare’s beloved Star Wars role-playing series Knights of the Old Republic could be set for a rebirth according to new reports.

It all originates from Cinelinx, a source which had the world's first scoop on Ewan McGregor returning to Star Wars in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series. Cinelinx claims EA is currently throwing around quite a few Star Wars videogame ideas, particularly after the success of Respawn’s Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order.

What we’re dealing with here is described as a “reimagining” of KOTOR, rather than a remake or a remaster. The new Knights of the Old Republic project is touted various as a pseudo-sequel, or a re-imagining, featuring elements from both of the original KOTOR games and attempting them to fit the modern Star Wars canon.

If you’re having trouble picturing exactly what all that means, rest assured, you are not alone. New KOTOR would be fantastic though, whichever way you spin it. There was apparently a full remake in development in 2015 but this was shelved indefinitely; perhaps it was this project which was brought back from the dead.

Of course the looming shadow with all of this is BioWare itself. From the sounds of things, BioWare won’t have actually have anything to do with whatever this project is. BioWare is likely knee-deep in Dragon Age 4, while a rumoured 2.0 re-release of Anthem is also expected.

Is it about time KOTOR was reborn? What direction would you like to see the venerated sci-fi RPG series head next?

Source