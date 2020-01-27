Remake specialists Bluepoint Games confirmed some time ago that it was working on an unannounced PlayStation 5 game, one which would be its biggest and most ambitious project to date. The esteemed port house has now updated its official website to claim the next project rather excitingly “aims to define the visual benchmark for the next generation of gaming hardware”. Now we’re talking.

Bluepoint has an impressive in terms of remasters, developing the Shadow of the Colossus remake for PS4, as well as Gravity Rush Remastered, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and the God of War Collection.

You’ll notice by now that Bluepoint’s projects have a distinct theme - namely remakes of Sony first-party and second-party classics. This is why there are particularly vociferous rumours that Bluepoint is working on a Demon's Souls remake, as well as plenty of smoke surrounding a full remake of the original Metal Gear Solid. Whether this is just wishful thinking or not, well, we’ll have to wait and see. For all we know, Bluepoint could’ve been let fully of the leash and is developing a wholly unique game rather than a remake.

Last month, Bluepoint Games president Marco Thrush said “there’s no question in our minds that our current project will become the achievement we’re most proud of. Fortunately the Bluepoint Engine and toolset has been in development for many years. We have significantly invested in ways that allow our process of remastering or remaking games to be powerful and efficient. It is flexible and able to take advantage of any hardware.”

At this point, we’re just surprised Sony hasn’t snapped up Bluepoint Games yet. The port, remaster and remake specialists have developed 10 games over the past 14 years, nine of which were PlayStation exclusives. If we were the betting types, we’d guess an acquisition probably isn’t too far off.

What do you think Bluepoint is working on next for PS5? Are there any PlayStation classics you think deserve the remake treatment?