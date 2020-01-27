We haven’t seen so much as a single screenshot yet but the upcoming Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition is due to be playable through a beta test in February.

Microsoft will be sending out invites to selected folks who are part of the ‘Age Insider Program’. These lucky few will be chosen, Willy Wonka-style, and will be invited to test the latest preview builds and help shape the direction of Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition.

If you haven’t signed up to become an Age Insider, threat not. There’s still time to sign up over here, all you’ll need is a Microsoft account. Then it’s just a case of keeping your fingers crossed and hoping for the best.

AoE3: Definitive Edition will mark the end of a long journey for Microsoft, remastering each of the core trilogy of Age of Empires games. Age of Empires: Definitive Edition arrived on February 2018 and AoE 2: DE launched launched in November 2019, with the trilogy likely coming to an end later this year.

All of this, of course, tees things up nicely for the arrival of Relic’s Age of Empires 4, the eagerly anticipated sequel we’ve all been waiting for.