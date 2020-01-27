The king is dead, long live the king! The free-to-play Torchlight Frontiers has been thrown on the scrap heap. Well, sort of. Torchlight Frontiers has now become Torchlight 3, a full blown sequel.

Following the closure of Runic Games, Torchlight 3 is being developed by a new studio dubbed Echtra Games. They’re made up of a sizeable number of Runic and Blizzard alumni so there’s plenty of experience behind-the-scenes.

Shedding its F2P skin, Torchlight III aims to bring the series back to its roots, “a true sequel”. To start with, Torchlight 3 will now release on Steam, rather than the Arc client the Frontiers Alpha test has been using. Secondly, it’ll now take on a more traditional action-RPG structure. There’ll be Acts to work through, the return of classic vertical progression systems, support for playing totally solo, and the removal of the in-game real-money store.

Torchlight 3 will be a fully fledged release at launch on both PC and console, with the development team planning to support it with ongoing content updates.

It's proper Torchlight, as the fans wanted, which, we're sure, is good news all around.

Torchlight III is scheduled to launch on PC at some point in 2020, with a console release to follow shortly after.