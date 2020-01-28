AMD has released its latest Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.4 graphics card driver, just in time for the launches of Warcraft 3: Reforged and Journey to the Savage Planet.

Both Journey to the Savage Planet and Warcraft 3: Reforged are out today. The former is a comedic sci-fi Metroidvania which has earned some fairly decent reviews, although the Epic Games Store exclusivity may be a turn-off for some. The Radeon 20.1.4 GPU driver includes all the last-minute performance tweaks and optimisation for Journey to the Savage Planet.

AMD has got a little more specific with the benefits for Warcraft III: reforged though, claiming an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB on the High graphics preset will benefit from 11% higher frame rates with the 20.1.4 driver versus the previous Radeon Software 20.1.3 drivers.

We’re certainly hopeful that Warcraft 3 isn’t particularly in need of optimisation, it hardly looks like the most demanding of games. In fact, the footnotes tell us AMD increased the FPS from 211.1 FPS up to 234.9 frames per second. It’s capable of sky-high frame rates regardless then, before the uplift from the new GPU driver. Still, every little helps, we guess, but we’d expect a Radeon RX 5700 XT to absolutely rip this game apart regardless.

Radeon Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.4 Driver Fixed Issues

Red Dead Redemption 2 may experience square or blocky textures on some terrain during gameplay when using Vulkan API.

Some Vulkan API games may experience a crash or application hang when performing a task switch while Radeon Image Sharpening is enabled.

Text overflow is observed in toast messages for some languages.

Radeon ReLive may fail to switch recording to desktop when Radeon Software is open.

Grand Theft Auto V may experience a system hang or black screen at launch, when opening Radeon Overlay while in game, or after performing a task switch while in game.

Audio may intermittently be missing from Radeon ReLive recordings near the end of recorded clips.

Integer Scaling option is not showing up or available on some Windows 7 system configurations.

Radeon Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.4 Driver Known Issues

A loss of display with working audio may be experienced on a limited number of displays when performing a mode change on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

A system crash or hang may occur when running the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers benchmark.

Integer Scaling may cause some video content to show flicker when the display resolution is set to less than native resolution.

Multiple games may have very dark or very bright graphics in game when HDR is enabled in Windows.

Radeon Anti-Lag enable and disable beep notifications may be played in error when individually pressing keys assigned to the hotkey.

The Radeon Software Overlay hotkey notification may sometimes be displayed during video playback in web browsers or launching some video player applications.

Radeon Software may open with an inconsistent size or may not keep its previously set size when opened.

Some Radeon RX 5700 series graphics users may intermittently experience a black screen while gaming or on desktop. A potential temporary workaround is disabling hardware acceleration in applications running in the background such as web browsers or Discord.

You can grab the latest AMD driver for yourself from here.