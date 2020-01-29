AMD will be ready to talk about the next-generation RDNA 2 graphics architecture on March 5th, 2020, CEO and president Lisa Su has confirmed.

During AMD’s FY2019 Financial Report, Su was asked to provide some details on which GPUs we can expect to see launch through the rest of 2020, to which Su said:

“In 2019, we launched our new architecture in GPUs, it's the RDNA architecture, and that was the Navi based products. You should expect that those will be refreshed in 2020 - and we'll have a next generation RDNA architecture that will be part of our 2020 lineup. So we're pretty excited about that, and we'll talk more about that at our Financial Analyst day. On the data center GPU side, you should also expect that we'll have some new products in the second half of this year.”

The important parts in all of this are that yes, RDNA 2 will be a part of AMD’s 2020 graphics card lineup and, crucially, AMD will be ready to talk about RDNA during its own Financial Analyst day.

As for when AMD’s next Financial Analyst actually is, well that’s on March 5th of course. It takes place in Santa Clara from 1pm to 6pm PST, and it’s here where we can expect to hear some more about AMD’s juicy plans for next-gen graphics hardware.

A full-blown reveal during a relatively dry business seems a remote prospect but, in all likelihood, it’s here where we’ll begin to get a firmer picture of when the Navi refreshes may launch, as well as perhaps the arrival of Big Navi. Based on the chatter surrounding the next-gen consoles, which are expected to be powered by AMD RDNA 2 hardware, real-time ray-tracing will surely be on the cards for these new GPUs. Team Red’s going to have to come out all guns blazing though, that’s for sure, with Nvidia’s GeForce 3000 series lurking on the horizon.

In terms of AMD’s financials though, they’re currently sitting pretty. A new earnings report has revealed AMD has increased its revenue by 50% over the past year alone, halving its debt in the process.