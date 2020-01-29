Overpass could probably be best described as the thinking man's racer. It's Spintires meets Trials HD, offering trial-based racing with an emphasis on terrain deformation. Putting pedal to the metal here will just dig you ever deeper into the thickening mud. Overpass challenges players to navigate their way around tough natural and artificial obstacles against the clock, promising some of the most technical racing around. Overpass comes to the Epic Games Store on February 27th (Steam release to follow at a later date) and here are the system specs you'll need before you head offroad.

Overpass Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

4 GB System Memory GPU RAM: 1 GB Video Memory

Overpass Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

8 GB System Memory GPU RAM: 3 GB Video Memory

Unlike the twisting and turning tracks you'll be racing on, the Overpass PC system specs are actually quite forgiving. We'll start with them minimum specs which, well, they're barrel-scraping, to be honest. Overpass should run on just about any gaming rig from the best part of the last decade. The GeForce GTX 560 and Radeon HD 6870 graphics cards are positively ancient and have been surpassed many times over by even low-end modern GPUs. Your GPU will need to be matched up with just 4GB RAM and a dual-core low-end processor. As far as modern games go, these specs really are as low as it gets.

For those of you keen to push Overpass's visuals to the max, a significantly faster PC gaming rig will be required (although still not high-end by modern standards). 1080p Ultra at 60 frames per second in Overpass can be yours provided you have at least a GeForce GTX 1060 3GB variant or a Radeon RX 580 4GB, along with a decently modern quad-core CPU and 8GB RAM. Again, for a lot of PC gamers this shouldn't be a problem whatsoever. If you do come in under the Overpass recommended system requirements though then there's a lot of wiggle room between there and the minimum specs.

