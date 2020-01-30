Ah, microtransactions. Acceptable when the game is free, less so when it’s full price. For a long time the general consensus around microtransactions has been very negative, with gamers unafraid to voice their opinions on the matter. When a big title soon to be released reportedly was going to have microtransactions integrated, many fans would become outraged at the statement (*cough* Star Wars: Battlefront 2).

Interestingly, the gaming scene has flipped: where before the integration of microtransactions in a game was big news, now the lack of them seems to be generating headlines. And in today’s news: Doom Eternal will not have any microtransactions.

Release the balloons! Fire the confetti cannons! A new AAA title won’t have any microtransactions! (Hey, that rhymed!) In all seriousness though, this will be a big relief to some players when skins were revealed to be a part of the latest addition to the Doom franchise. Generally titles that include microtransactions have a specific spot reserved for them in gamers hell. Luckily this hell won’t get it’s sticky demon fingers anywhere close to the nasty little micro-goblins.

As mentioned above, there are cosmetic items within the game but you’ll have to earn the necessary XP to unlock them. They’ll have no impact on the game whatsoever apart from just looking cool. In a response to a fan on Facebook, Hugo Martin, the game’s creative director, said that “Doom Eternal is a $60 game, not a free-to-play game or a mobile game--we are giving you a complete experience with no store just like you'd expect”. Just like we’d expect huh? Sounds like the outcries from gamers all across the world have finally been heard. Will microtransactions be out for good?! Probably not for a while… but we can at least dream.

“Unlocking skins with XP is part of the experience if you care about that stuff, or you can completely ignore it and it and it will have no impact on your experience at all, and it's all free," he continued. "Nothing you can unlock in Eternal with XP has anything to do with player abilities or content that would impact your game in any way.”

So that’s good at least. It looks like the hardcore fans are going to be pleased that there’s no pay-to-win barriers or extra features hidden behind paywalls. With more and more game companies integrating microtransactions, sacrificing quality for financial gain, it’s nice to see a big company actively avoid that. It will no doubt gain some attraction among the gaming community.

I, for one, am happy that my $60 game will have everything I need to enjoy the full experience along with everyone else. Though I am sad there’s no all-pink Doom Guy skin.