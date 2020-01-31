Pull on those dungarees and grab the keys to the combine, it’s farming time. The one and only Farming Simulator 19 is now available for free from the Epic Games Store.

The ludicrously popular farming game is available to add to your Epic Games library permanently, provided you do so at some within the next week.

FS 19 offers the complete farming package for those who find Stardew Valley a little too tweet. Become a farmer within three huge American and European maps, planting crops, raising livestock, and gazing lovingly into the headlights of your new John Deere.

Farming Simulator 19 is available for free from now through until February 6th at 4pm GMT. As long as you add it to your Epic Games account than FS19 is yours to keep forever.

Next week, there’ll be three further games available from the EGS, all themed around adaptations of classic board games. From February 6 - Feb 13 you’ll be able to get your mitts on digitised versions of Carcassonne, Ticket to Ride and Pandemic. Sadly, they never saw fit to make a digital Legacy version of Pandemic so it’s just the vanilla game. Still, they’re all a decent way to pass the time for tabletop gaming fans.