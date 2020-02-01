EA has a busy year ahead of itself, starting from April 2020 through to March 2021 they have 14 new games planned to launch. Whilst they haven’t gone into specifics of each one we know that there will be the following:

Four sports titles, including FIFA and Madden

Four major AAA titles based on known EA IP

Four 'indie' games

Two mobile titles

"Looking forward to fiscal 2021, our goal is to continue to grow net bookings and underlying profitability, even as we invest in the new platforms" said EA CFO Blake Jorgensen. "We anticipate live services to be the primary growth driver, followed by the launch of new content across a broad range of genres. We’ll launch four sports titles, including new games in our blockbuster FIFA and Madden franchises, four other titles that draw from the breadth of our IP, and we’ll also publish four more titles globally from smaller developers. Finally, we expect two new mobile titles to make it into soft launch."

It’s not confirmed whether NBA Live is a part of this slate, though we will hear more information about that later this year. Since they’re planning on supporting new consoles too, it’s safe to assume we’ll hear more when the next-gen consoles are announced later this year. Could the next Star Wars game be a part of this too? We know there’s another one coming after Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

We know that the next Battlefield game is definitely not a part of this slate however, as that is expected to be released sometime in the next fiscal year (2021/2022).

With the recent trend of remakes and remasters, EA announced they are working on remakes of fan favourites. They haven’t specified which ones yet but they did reveal that Command & Conquer will be one of them. What are the others? We can only guess for now but rumours of a Mass Effect remake have been going around as well as a Knights of the Old Republic remaster. A remake of Dead Space could also well and truly be one of them, finally we can all go around and scare our moms one last time! At least until they remake Dead Space II.