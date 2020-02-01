It’s been a while since we’ve had a stonking deal on free games with games with graphics cards. And no, Anthem really doesn’t count. AMD looks as if it’s going to deliver the goods with its next Raise The Game (RTG) bundle though, including a trio of tempting games for anyone who picks up certain Radeon RX 5000 Series graphics cards.

AMD’s new game bundle appears to be going live on February 4th, 2020, and includes up to three games depending on which GPU you opt for.

Starting at the lower end of the heap, buying a AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics card will net you three free games - Resident Evil 3 Remake, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Warcraft 3: Reforged. Breakpoint’s a bit of a dud, and there’s a downgrade controversy surrounding Warcraft 3, but Resident Evil 3 at least looks nailed on to be a hit.

Considering the Radeon RX 5500 XT retails with an MSRP of $169 and $199 for the 4GB and 8GB versions respectively, three brand new AAA titles represents a bit of a bargain.

AMD’s second RTG deal concerns the higher end Radeon RX 5700 series. If you buy a AMD Radeon RX 5700 8GB or a AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB you will be entitled to two free games - Resident Evil 3 and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition (including the base game). That’s two top, top titles bundled in with a GPU purchase.

Sadly, it doesn’t look as if the recently released AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GBwill benefit from any game bundles, although this could all change at a later point.

Once the deal goes live, you will need to ensure you buy your Radeon RX 5500 XT or Radeon RX 5700 Series graphics card from a participating retailer. The deal will be running through until April 25th and you’ll have until May 25th to redeem your game codes.

What do you think then, could this array of game bundles tempt to you into an AMD Radeon RX 5000 Series purchase? Share your plans below!