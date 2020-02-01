Lair of the Clockwork God officially has a release date! It's making its way to Steam and is available to play on the 21st of February (that’s three weeks from today).

For the uninitiated, Lair of the Clockwork God follows the misadventures of two idiots on their quest to stop literally all of the apocalypses (apocalypsi?) happening at once by teaching an old computer what it means to feel… well… feelings. And if that doesn’t sound like a typical Friday night then I don’t know what will!

Simply put: the game follows both protagonists as they trek across the world, solving puzzles using each of their unique abilities; combining both point-and-click & platformer style games by playing as either Ben or Dan respectively.

Ben is an old-school point-and-click adventurer type whose feet never leave the ground, collecting any old junk his inventory can handle. Dan on the other hand is a wannabe indie darling platformer, jumping from wall to wall, platform to platform.

It sounds like a lot of fun, especially if you are into that whole ‘fourth-wall’ breaking thing that everybody likes to do nowadays. The game itself seems to comment on other games and genres, how some are still relevant whilst some are not anymore. It’s wonderfully meta in all the right ways.

A particular highlight in one of the reveal videos shows Ben and Dan having a conversation about adventure games, Dan mentions how there’s no money in them anymore saying “endless meandering… Just watching people talk? Who wants that?”, “I do, I want that.” Says Ben as they both talk to each, meandering around endlessly in a small area trying to solve a puzzle.

Lair of the Clockwork God is a single-player indie adventure game and is being released on PC the 21st of February. It is developed and published by Size Five Games who won a BAFTA for one of their previous games.