Zombie Army 4: Dead War is coming soon: fight Hitler’s hordes alone or with friends through a hellish campaign. Use epic weapons to keep the occult enemies at bay and survive the hordes as you try to save humankind from zombie armageddon! Developed by the same guys who made Sniper Elite 4, this fun co-op zombie shooter has been a fan favourite for a while now. Zombie Army 4 is being released exclusively on the Epic Games Store on the 4th of February, here’s the minimum system requirements you’ll need to brave the hordes of the undead.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 4 Cores 3.7GHz or AMD similar

RAM: 4 GB System Memory

GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory

GPU: Nvidia GT 1030 or AMD equivalent

HDD: 50 GB Available Hard Drive Space

DX: DirectX 11

Visually, Zombie Army 4 looks pretty decent. We’re assuming they’re using the same engine as Sniper Elite 4, since both games share almost the same minimum system specs - apart from needing more than double the storage space - so expect similar performance. Overall the minimum requirements are pretty low, the Nvidia GT 1030 is bottom of the barrel stuff from a few years ago and the Intel Core i3 processor was also released a while ago, so if you were looking to upgrade within the last 4 or 5 years you’ll probably have the same if not better GPU/processor already. So it’s safe to assume that most won’t have much trouble running this game on their setup.

As for the recommended system requirements: we didn’t receive any from Rebellion, but we can assume the minimum system requirements are enough to run Zombie Army 4 satisfactorily.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Zombie Army 4 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Zombie Army 4 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Zombie Army 4 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.