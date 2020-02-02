Esteemed developer and creative direction Mike Laidlaw has parted ways with Ubisoft just a year after joining the French publisher.

Laidlaw really made his name at BioWare and was lead designer on Dragon Age: Origins and Dragon Age 2, as well as working in key roles on titles such as Mass Effect and Jade Empire. He fled that particular sinking ship and joined Ubisoft Quebec in December 2018, the studio chiefly behind Assassins Creed: Odyssey (before his arrival) and Gods & Monsters, which is due out later this year. Laidlaw was a tempting proposition for bulking up Ubisoft's push into action-RPG territory but, for whatever reason, it just hasn't worked out for Laidlaw at Ubisoft.

“Today was my last day with Ubisoft,” wrote Laidlaw in a statement.

“I’d like to thank the talented and welcoming folks at the Ubisoft Quebec City studio for the time I spent there, and wish them all the best of luck with future ventures including the upcoming Gods and Monsters.

“I’m not 100% sure what my next steps are just yet, but returning to consulting for a while seems likely. In the meantime, a chance to relax, take stock and enjoy this gorgeous city while continuing to practice my French.”

Where this leaves Gods and Monsters is anybody’s guess. Losing a creative director leaves a big hole, particularly in the final year of development. Gods and Monsters was due to release this month but was delayed late last year during Ubisoft’s big purge following tepid sales of Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Ubisoft decided to redouble its efforts in delivering ‘unique’ experiences and Gods & Monsters was one of three games to be given extra time (alongside Watch Dogs Legion and Rainbow Six: Quarantine).