A whole bunch of Cyberpunk 2077 details have been spilled by CD Projekt RED’s John Mamais, head of studio in Kraków. CDPR’s ambitious sci-fi RPG follows in the imperious footsteps of The Witcher III, setting a lofty bar which you’d think would be nigh-on impossible to match. CP2077 looks the real deal though, whether you’re a Witcher fan or a cyberpunk aficionado.

On the subject of the two games, Mamais said during his chat with OnMSFT that Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 actually “kind of feel similar” because “at its heart, it’s still an RPG, the main difference is the combat element.”

First-person-shooter combat is the obvious differentiator but, outside of this fundamental change, the core loop of Cyberpunk 2077 may feel satisfyingly similar to Witcher fans - Exploring new areas, finding loot, trading with vendors, immersing yourself in the world and, yes, picking up plenty of juicy sidequests.

On that front, Mamais has said there are currently around 75 side quests (known as Street Stories) planned for Cyberpunk 2077, as well as a smattering of smaller activities and other busywork. The Witcher 3 often, but not always, had excellent writing for its side content and CP2077 sounds as if it’ll be no different.

“We don’t have any simulator stuff or gameplay” explained Mamais. “In Witcher 3, we did the open-world elements very late in the development process when we only had two or three people working on it or something. Now there’s, like, 15 people doing these open-world quests.

“There are a couple of layers. There’s a passive layer, which is the vendors, then there’s the STSs, which are the Street Stories. I think there are around 75 Street Stories. Then there are minor activities as well. The Street Stories are like little quests. There’s story but there’s not, like, advanced cinematic storytelling sequences so much. They’re a way to explore the world and level up your character.”

If you’re worried all this content won’t be handcrafted, fret not. Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t feature any randomly or automatically generated content. It’s all custom-made content by CDPR, specifically to make each feel unique. Thank the lord Skyrim’s Radiant Quests have never truly taken off.

Following a delay, Cyberpunk 2077 will now launch on September 17th, 2020, for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.