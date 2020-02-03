Now this is an odd one - Following the sort-of-successful launch of Kingdom Under Fire 2 on Steam late last year, Blueside has announced it’s bringing Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders to PC in the next few months.

Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders is a real-time strategy and action game hybrid which came exclusively to the original Xbox way back in 2004. 16 years later, Blueside is bringing KUF: The Crusaders to PC for the first time with remastered visuals.

We very much doubt time has been kind to this one, to be honest, but it was intriguing little all those years ago. It’s all about leading from the front, hacking and slashing your way through battles while dishing out orders to your troops.

There should be plenty to sink your teeth into here, including four huge campaigns, in-depth upgrades and troop customisation, and about a gazillion units to try and turn into a cohesive crusading force.

The PC version of Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders will benefit from high resolution visuals, mouse and keyboard support, and a widescreen mode.

KUF: The Crusaders will be coming to PC through Steam at some point in Q1 2020.