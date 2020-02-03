Nvidia has arrived in the nick of time with its dedicated Zombie Army 4: Dead War GeForce Game Ready graphics card driver. Well, sort of ‘ready’, because in amongst promising this is the GPU driver with all the last-minute performance tweaks and enhancements for Rebellion’s upcoming co-op shooter, Zombie Army 4: Dead War is also in the list of games with ‘Known Issues’. Erk.

Anyway, the GeForce 442.19 WHQL graphics card driver has performance optimisations for, as Nvidia calls it, Zombie Army: Dead War 4, as well as optimal support for the Sam's Story DLC for Metro: Exodus and Apex Legends Season 4.

This latest driver also includes an update to the new Maximum Framerate Setting, which you’ll be able to find in the Nvidia Control Panel. This is a feature originally included a previous GeForce driver update which allows users to set a max FPS at which any game can render, specifying either a single game or a global setting. Based on community feedback, Nvidia has chosen to expand the range of the FPS limits. You can now cap your frame rate as low 20 frames per second or has high as 1000FPS.

As ever, there’s a laundry list of fixed and known issues with the GeForce 442.19 WHQL graphics card driver which you’re going to want to keep an eye on. In particular, there is an issue with Ansel & Freestyle support being unselectable in Zombie Army 4, as well as screen flickering when HDR is enabled. Ahem, ‘Game Ready’. There’s also a new issue with Rainbow 6 Siege since the switch to Vulkan. Namely, this drive introduces flickering after switching between windowed and full-screen mode when G-Sync is enabled.

GeForce 442.19 Fixed Issues

[The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine]: The game may crash when a user reaches a specific cut scene.

[Maxwell GPUs][OpenCL]: SETI@Home shows driver TDR occuring on Maxwell GPUs using OpenCL.

[Call of Duty Modern Warfare]: Streaming of gameplay using OBS will randomly stop.

[Battleye][Low-Latency Mode]: Launching Battleye with NVIDIA Low Latency Mode set to Ultra may cause DWM to reset.

[SLI+G-SYNC Stutter]: User may experience minor stuttering when using NVIDIA SLI in combination with G-SYNC.

[Doom (2016)]: The game crashes when launched on GeForce 600/700 series (Kepler) GPUs

[NVENC]: Memory leak occurs.

[Multiple Apps][SLI][G-SYNC]: Stuttering and drop in frame rate occurs during gameplay with SLI and G-SYNC enabled.

GeForce 442.19 Known Issues

Windows 7 Issues

[World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth][DirectX 12]: The game crashes when switched from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 mode.

Windows 10 Issues

[Mortal Kombat]: The game may randomly crash to the desktop without error

[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable.

[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Vulkan][HDR]:Corrupted flickering occurs when in-game HDR is Enabled. To work around, either disable HDR or use DirectX 12 mode.

[Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.

As per usual you can auto-update through GeForce Experience or grab the download yourself from Nvidia’s official driver download page.