The truly sublime The Wonderful 101 is coming to PC and, perhaps most importantly, been freed from the confines of the ill-fated Wii U. The Wonderful 101 Kickstarter campaign was revealed late yesterday evening, with various stretch goals for Nintendo Switch, PC and PlayStation 4 versions. Siri, play 'sad trombone' for Xbox One owners. The Kickstarter smashed through these targets in a matter of hours, meaning The Wonderful 101 is now officially coming to PC.

PlatinumGames’ Wonderful 101 is a thoroughly unique action game in which you control a huge band of ‘Wonderful Ones’ which can all morph together to pull off screen-filling attacks. It’s spectacularly inventive from beginning to end, although also heavily reliant on the Wii U’s gamepad for gesture-based attacks and dual screen functionality. It’s going to take a fair bit of adaptation to get The Wonderful 101 up and running on traditional platforms but it should be a treat for those who want to unearth one of Platinum’s hidden gems.

In a tongue-in-cheek twist, the notoriously grouchy Platinum producer Hideki Kamiya is actually offering “the privilege of being blocked on Twitter” for backers. He’ll tweet each of the backers a message and then simply block them forever. One for the folks who love to be dominated, we guess.

If you’re interested in backing the Kickstarter for The Wonderful 101 then you can do so over here. There are a few stretch goals which have been added, if they take your fancy, but for now rest assured you can sit back and do nothing and a Steam version of The Wonderful 101 will be coming your way as soon as 'April 2020'.

On top of this, we now know what yesterday’s #Platinum4 tease was all about. PG has a grand total of four games to reveal, with The Wonderful 101: Remastered being just the first of these. It reminds us a little of the Capcom 5 for GameCube, one of which, Viewtiful Joe, was incidentally directed by Hideki Kamiya. The other three games in the Platinum 4 are simply ‘Coming Soon’.