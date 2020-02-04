Marvelous' Nintendo Switch exclusive Daemon X Machina is coming to PC, new publisher XSeed Games has announced. Nintendo had the publishing duties on console but it looks as if a PC version could be greenlit provided Marvelous found a publisher. Daemon X Machina is a third-person anime mech battling game with deep customisation systems and support for solo and co-op campaigns. It's coming to PC on February 13th, so only a week or so to wait, and here are the PC specs for Daemon X Machina.

Daemon X Machina Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 8.1 64-bit

Windows 8.1 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-3470 4-Core 3.2 GHz or AMD FX-8300 8-Core 3.3 GHz

Intel Core i5-3470 4-Core 3.2 GHz or AMD FX-8300 8-Core 3.3 GHz RAM: 6 GB System Memory

6 GB System Memory GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory

2 GB Video Memory GPU: GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon HD 7870

GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon HD 7870 HDD: 13 GB Available Hard Drive Space

13 GB Available Hard Drive Space DX: DirectX 11

Daemon X Machina Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-6700 4-Core 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 6-Core 3.4 GHz

Intel Core i5-6700 4-Core 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 6-Core 3.4 GHz RAM: 8 GB System Memory

8 GB System Memory GPU RAM: 4 GB Video Memory

4 GB Video Memory GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB HDD: 13 GB Available Hard Drive Space

13 GB Available Hard Drive Space DX: DirectX 11

Considering Daemon X Machina has been designed from the ground up to run on a handheld, it's unsurprising to see the minimum specs come in right at the low-end. The minimum hardware for DxM is getting on for a decade old now, suggesting at least a 2GB video card such as the GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon HD 7870 paired with an older quad-core CPU.

The one curve-ball here would appear to be the minimum OS Windows 8.1 requirement. We wouldn't pay much attention to this, to be honest, Daemon X Machina should run without a hitch on Windows 7 64-bit.

There's then a mighty jump to the recommended specs for Daemon X Machina, particularly in terms of the CPU demands. They seem monstrous for a game of such relatively small complexity. The GPU requirements are far more reasonable, suggesting a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 580 4GB will be enough run Daemon X Machina at 1080p/60FPS on High graphics settings.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Daemon X Machina System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Daemon X Machina GPU benchmark chart and we also have an Daemon X Machina Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.