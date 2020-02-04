Blizzard has decided it’s time to, erm, ‘address’ the issues surrounding the launch of Warcraft 3: Reforged, the latest in a string of controversies affecting the beleaguered developer.

In a message to the community through the official forums, community manager Kaivax came out and apologised to Warcraft 3 players, outlining plans for future updates as well as detailing what will (and won’t) change.

“First off, we want to say we’re sorry to those of you who didn’t have the experience you wanted, and we’d like to share our plans for what’s coming next,” writes Kaivax.

“There were a few hours during launch day where we experienced server-load issues that impacted players’ ability to jump right in, but we were able to resolve those later in the day. Separate from that, we’ve seen community feedback about different aspects of Reforged that we wanted to take some time to address.”

The issues surrounding Warcraft III: Reforged have been many and far reaching. It includes a broken online infrastructure, a lack of promised features like reworked cutscenes and audio; the removal of features which were in the original Warcraft 3, like clans, competitive ladders and automated tournaments; aggressive ownership of custom content, and the original Warcraft 3 essentially being wiped off the map.

Some, but certainly not all, of these issues are now being addressed in this community update.

“One of the concerns with Reforged that we’ve seen are the visuals when selecting Classic Mode. We’ve identified the bug causing the colors and shading to look different from the original Warcraft III, and we’re testing a fix that will be incorporated in a larger patch addressing this issue and others. We expect to release that late this week. The patch will also address many other known issues, such as fixing some portrait animations and audio bugs, implementing some UI fixes, and more.”

On the subject of removed features like competitive ladders, automated tournaments and clans - Blizzard has plans to reintroduce these. There’s seemingly a lot of juggling going on behind the scenes in terms of what is and isn’t important to WC3: Reforged though. “Eliminating the maintenance for underused elements has helped us streamline our overall support of the game and focus on areas impacting the most players.”

Likewise, the promised overhaul of Warcraft 3’s cutscenes has been abandoned. This is because Blizzard didn’t want “to steer too far from the original game”, which is odd for a £25 remaster. “The main takeaway”, Kaivax continues, “is that the campaigns tell one of the classic stories in Warcraft history, and we want to preserve the true spirit of Warcraft III and allow players to relive these unforgettable moments as they were (albeit rebuilt with new animations and the higher fidelity art).”

This message will placate a few fans but we suspect it’ll do nothing to quell the widespread discontent. Fans, I think rightly, expect the basics of a remaster to at least do the original game justice.