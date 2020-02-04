The official PlayStation 5 website has just sprung into life.

Sony’s PS5 homepage is now live on the official website, inviting fans to sign up to be notified of the latest PlayStation 5 news and pre-order info. It’s prompted speculation that a reveal of Sony’s next-gen console could be imminent.

“We started to introduce some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5,” reads the blurb on the official PS5 site. “However, it will take some time before we can fully show the next generation of PlayStation. Sign up below to be one of the first to get the latest updates, including PS5 release date and price, and the list of games that will be available when PS5 launches.”

Things are certainly heating up around the PS5 right now. Sony has recently admitted it’s waiting on Microsoft and the Xbox Series X before deciding on PlayStation 5 pricing, meaning we could be trapped in an infinite loop as Microsoft and Sony play boardroom chicken. There are also reports Sony is readying a new Ratchet & Clank for the PS5 launch. It would probably be the best news since, well, Ratchet and Clank was announced for PS4. We’ll take that over Knack 3 any day.

