Look, for all the criticism we and everyone have thrown Bethesda’s way for Fallout 76, you can at least admit they’re trying. They probably should have tried before launch, sure, but in the ensuing 18 months or so they’ve been throwing nylon bags and kitchen sinks at trying to make this thing work. Next up is the arrival of the eagerly anticipated (at least among the F76 community) Wastelanders expansion, heralding a ton of new content as well as a Steam edition launch for Fallout 76.

Bethesda’s Fallout 76 will be coming to Steam on April 7th, the same day as the free Wastelanders expansion comes to PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. To us, this tells us the Bethesda Launcher is as good as dead at this point, although we expect a second attempt at cracking the launcher market whenever The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield arrive.

So, what’s Wastelanders all about? Well the big headline is the addition of honest-to-goodness NPCs to the world. You remember, those things which add character and life to a game but were replacement by a sea of robots and blinking monitors. They’ll be rolled into a new main questline, new locations to visit, new enemies to slay, new weapons to unlock, an all-new reputation system and heaps more.

Have Bethesda done enough to convince you to give Fallout 76 a shot yet? Or is Wastelanders and Steam too little, too late? Let us know!