Fans of kicking doors and shooting bad guys rejoice! The long-awaited sequel to Door Kickers, the top-down real-time action-strategy game (that’s too many double-barrel words if you ask me), has finally been announced with a brand new trailer and planned release date. KillHouse Games will release Door Kickers 2: Task Force North on Steam Early Access sometime in Q2 2020.

I say announced but it's more like re-announced. Door Kickers 2 was revealed way back in 2016 but disappeared from the public eye faster than The Weinstein Company.

Check out the new ass/door-kicking announcement trailer below:

While the first game had you command a team of SWAT members tactically outsmarting the bad guys with bullets and doors, the sequel lets you kick yourself into situations by controlling several different Special Operation Units. Currently only the United States Army Rangers have been announced as a playable unit, but there will be many more you can play as during your daring fight against terrorists and various shifty looking doors, each with their own distinct abilities and play-styles.

A handful of improvements have also been made to the sequel. Straight away the new 3D-modelling looks great compared to the 2D style of the first game. It did look a bit like some early 2000’s Flash games, it's fair to say. Additionally, there are now a destructible environment, allowing the player to breach (almost) any wall in the game for tactical advantage. A spin-off titled “Wallblowers” was apparently in the works, but the name didn’t quite catch on (that is a complete lie, by the way).

Along with these big improvements comes brand new weapons, such as light-machine guns for suppressive fire, weapon customisation, drone reconnaissance, night vision goggles and wall-breaching charges.

I for one can’t wait to get my boots on the ground to kick some terrorists and fight some doors. Or is it the other way around?

Are you excited for Doorkickers 2? Let us know!