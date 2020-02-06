Final Fantasy VII Remake was undoubtedly one of the most acclaimed games on the show floor at E3 2019 and we’re all understandably itching to find out when, or even if, the fancy pants JRPG remake will be coming to PC and other platforms.

It now looks as if we’ve got our answer.

Square Enix has updated the official box art for FFVII: Remake on its website, revealing a new cover with an info box that says “PlayStation Exclusive - Play First on PS4”. ‘First’ is the important part here. Final Fantasy VII Remake is a "Timed Exclusive until 04/10/2021".

The data has been formatted in accordance with the one country on the planet which opts for Month/Day/Year, meaning FFVII Remake’s exclusivity period is up on April 10th, 2021, exactly one year on from the PS4 release.

It therefore means we’re looking at a PC release for Final Fantasy 7 Remake on or after April 10th, 2021. That’s a Saturday, which would be unusual, so the most likely date is Tuesday, April 13th, barring any unforeseen issues. By then we’ll no doubt get the best version, once Square Enix has done its usual thing of adding in cut-scenes to fill in glaring plot holes and whatnot.

Still, we’re used to all this. Final Fantasy XV took 18 months to come to PC but, when it did, we got the complete Royal Edition and, as of today, we can play it for next to nothing courtesy of PC Game Pass.

Final Fantasy VII Remake comes to PlayStation 4 on April 10th.