Gears of War 5 maestro Rod Fergusson, studio head at The Coalition, has announced he’s leaving Microsoft and will be joining Blizzard to head up development of the Diablo franchise.

Fergusson has been kicking about as either executive producer or director of production for the entirety of the Gears of War franchise. He’s a crucial component of why this transformative third-person shooter exists in the first place, and also has credits for Half-Life: Counter Strike, Unreal Tournament 3, Bulletstorm and BioShock Infinite. He knows his way around a digital firearm, put it that way, and overseeing development of the Diablo franchise will certainly be a breath of fresh air for him.

“Starting in March, I will join Blizzard to oversee the Diablo franchise,” wrote Fergusson on Twitter. “Leaving is bittersweet as I love our Gears family, the fans, and everyone at The Coalition and Xbox. Thank you, it has been an honor and a privilege to work with you all.”

For Blizzard, this one has to be chalked up as a win. The talent drain at the top end of the hierarchy has been well publicised; there’s a sense that Blizzard is an esteemed developer which has lost its way. Fergusson a big talent to get on board, particularly at such a key time with Diablo 4 right around the corner.

Controversy after controversy has hit the beleaguered developer, almost all of its own (and Activision’s) doing, so Fergusson is a reliable figure who understands exactly what long-time fans of a key franchise may want.

A number of industry figures have been quick to congratulated Fergusson on his move, including the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, who said “Thank you Rod for the passion and effort you’ve brought to Gears and Xbox and the work you’ve done to build the world class team at @CoalitionGears. Best of luck on your next journey.”